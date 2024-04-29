‘I smoke weed but only unwise people get high’- ‘Father of the Nation’ Dalinyebo hits back [VIDEO]

AbaThembu leader recently made it clear that he was an unshaken Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter following questions around his loyalty to the party.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has responded to those who have criticised his controversial personality and decision-making.

Addressing a crowd in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, Dalindyebo refuted allegations of being mentally unstable because of his smoking habits.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Homeless camp outside ANC’s Luthuli House

“I am not crazy, yes I smoke weed but only unwise people get high,” he told supporters.

He recently made it clear that he was an unshaken Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter after questions about his loyalty to the party.

WATCH: King Dalindyebo makes it clear that he is an EFF supporter

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is clear, he's not confused, he has just clarified that he's a member of the EFF in good standing. pic.twitter.com/kf2ESJqypt — Dealer ZB (@Collen82241585) April 28, 2024

He also criticised the state of the ANC, while declaring himself “Father of the Nation”.

“If I could say Jongihlanga wake up from the grave and look at where your son is in this day and age? I want you to know that we are Fathers of the Nation not fathers of political parties. A political party is just a vehicle to achieve a certain agenda.

“I will always be with you wherever, even if you’re ANC while I am the EFF. I remain unshaken at that,” he said.

Dalindyebo dressed in ANC clothes

Earlier this month, dressed in the party’s regalia, Dalindyebo said the African National Congress (ANC) is his home and he was allowed to call it out as he pleases.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Umshini Wami’ – Mbalula shades Zuma amid MK ‘purge’

Speaking at the ANC Mayihlome rally in the Eastern Cape on 5 April, Dalindyebo said he was no foreigner to the party.

“Beautiful children of the ANC. I am not an outsider here. I am the owner of the organization. The ANC is my inheritance. I can shun it whenever I like, but I will come back. I can do whatever I like,” he said.

This after the king was gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe by the EFF in 2021.

Many said Dalindyebo doesn’t know where his loyalties lie, and called for him to return the vehicle. Some questioned his sobriety saying he was always high and or drunk, and unable to make clear decisions.

NOW READ: ‘Independence of judiciary must be respected,’ says Ramaphosa on Zuma court victories