WATCH: Homeless camp outside ANC’s Luthuli House

The City of Johannesburg's housing crisis hits the ANC's doorstep.

Headquarters of the ANC, Luthuli House, in the Johannesburg CBD, 4 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it is aware of a number of homeless people that have been camping outside the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg CBD.

Clothes washed and hanged outside Luthuli House

On Sunday officers tried removing some of the homeless people who were sleeping near the doors of the ANC’s HQ. Some of the homeless had used a line not far from the entrance of the once glorious building to hang their underwear.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen that there had been complaints from some people and businesses around the area where the homeless were.

WATCH: Homeless people sleep outside ANC’s Luthuli House in Johannesburg:

“Our officers were deployed to the area in response to complaints from residents and businesses about the impact of the presence of homeless individuals on the surrounding community. While we are committed to maintaining public order and safety, we also recognise the need to address the root causes of homelessness,” Fihla said.

Chancellor House homeless invasion

This was not the first time that the homeless had made a home to a historic building or a building of significant importance such as Luthuli House.

The Citizen also reported the presence of homeless people outside Chancellor House near the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, the building was a law firm where Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela practiced as attorneys.

There were fears that the building would be taken over by the homeless since they were already sleeping outside. The building had been left empty for years despite the City of Johannesburg spending millions of rands to renovate it.

Fihla said the JMPD understood that homelessness was a major problem in the City of Johannesburg.

“ The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is aware of the presence of homeless individuals outside Luthuli House and other areas throughout the Johannesburg CBD. We understand that homelessness is a complex issue that requires a compassionate and multifaceted approach,” he said.

The Citizen approached the ANC for comment on the matter but there had been no response from the ANC’s communications team at the time this article was published.

The ANC is in a coalition with the EFF and other small parties in Johannesburg which has made service delivery and oversight difficult for them and the residents of Johannesburg.

This article will be updated when comment from the ruling party is received.