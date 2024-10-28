Imtiaz Sooliman ‘best choice’ for lecture, says Helen Suzman Foundation amid ‘terrorism’ allegations

A Jewish human rights lawyer is accusing Gift of the Givers of donating money to groups blacklisted as terrorist organisations

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman will deliver the Helen Suzman memorial lecture in two weeks as planned, despite allegations from a Jewish human rights lawyer that Gift of the Givers funds terrorism.

This was confirmed by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) to The Citizen on Monday.

Allegations

Sooliman on Sunday hit back at allegations that Gift of the Givers, which has been instrumental in providing aid to those in desperate need, donates money to groups blacklisted as terrorist organisations by the United States government.

Jewish human rights lawyer Lawrence Nowosenetz, the former chairperson of the Jewish Board of Deputies objected to the Helen Suzman Foundation’s invitation to Sooliman to deliver the lecture in November.

Nowosenetz, who now lives in Tel Aviv, wrote in a letter published in The Times of Israel that Suzman was a strong supporter of Israel and claimed that inviting Sooliman contradicted the liberal values of the former Progressive Federal Party member of Parliament.

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers slams terror link

‘Sooliman best choice’

However, Helen Suzman Foundation Executive Director Naseema Fakir told The Citizen their annual memorial lecture would go ahead as planned.

“The Helen Suzman Foundation confirmed Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers as speaker for our annual memorial lecture reflecting on the role of civil society in advancing social justice in South Africa for 30 years of democracy and beyond.

“Dr Sooliman was considered the best choice for this address given the positive impact he and Gift of the Givers have made to alleviate the plight of the most poor and vulnerable in South Africa, especially in light of the lack of service delivery by government.”

Accusations against Dr Sooliman

Fakir said while HSF commends this important work, it has not provided any material or financial support to Gift of the Givers.

“Recently, there have been serious allegations levelled at Gift of the Givers and Dr Sooliman, in particular linking him to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Al Aqsa Foundation and accusing him of funding terrorist organisations. Consequently, the HSF has faced criticism for our choice of speaker for the annual lecture.”

Fakir said the HSF is not in a position to determine the merits of the allegations made against Sooliman.

“He has assured us and stated publicly that the allegations are untrue and without substance. With regard to certain of Dr Sooliman’s recent public statements, we would like to make clear that the HSF has an unequivocal stance against anti-Semitism and has a commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“We are also committed to the principle of free speech. The HSF will host its annual memorial lecture as planned,” said Fakir.

‘Produce irrefutable proof’

Sooliman told The Citizen that Gift of the Givers could account for every cent it has received and donated.

“I have only one request to those making the allegations, please produce irrefutable proof of our terrorist activity. Take it to the Saps, SIU, Hawks, NPA, State Security, Dirco, Reserve Bank, Standard Bank (which are our bankers), Standard Chartered in USA through which we do our foreign currency transactions), banks in Israel through which we fund projects in Palestine.

“Let us be charged, then announce it to the local and international media and expose us,” Sooliman said.

ALSO READ: SA joins other countries condemning Israel’s attack on Iran