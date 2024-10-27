SA joins other countries condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Israeli warplanes on Saturday struck military bases and missile sites in several Iranian provinces, killing four soldiers

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in Tehran. Israel announced the launch of ‘precise strikes’ on military targets in Iran in retaliation for attacks against it, as Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital. (Atta Kenare/AFP)

South Africa has joined other countries including Saudi Arabia condemning Israel’s attack on Iran and the continuous bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was determined to defend itself after attack.

Israeli attacks

In Northern Gaza, Israeli forces bombed six buildings in Beit Lahiya killing at least 45 people, as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the United States to stop the “systematic extermination of an entire population” in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli forces also launched air raids on Beirut’s southern suburb after warning residents of several neighbourhoods to leave their homes.

‘Israel fomenting war’

This declaration came as South Africa and the international community warned Israel and Iran against escalating the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

South Africa’s International Relations Department (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Israel’s attack on Iran seeks to “foment war in the Middle East”.

“This attack is an unacceptable violation of Iran’s sovereignty. In addition to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon and systematic annexation of the West Bank have led to a grave and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

“South Africa remains steadfast in its call for an immediate ceasefire, access to humanitarian assistance, an end to the continuing occupation, the destruction of infrastructure, and the collective punishment of Palestinians,” Phiri said.

Humanitarian support

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola stressed Israel’s has seen many killed in Gaza while calling for urgent humanitarian support for civilians in the enclave.

“South Africa strongly condemns the Israeli military ground operation underway in the North Gaza governorate over the past three weeks, particularly the attack on the last functioning medical facility in Northern Gaza – the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The detention of 44 medical staff and the systematic destruction of medical facilities in the Gaza Strip are a serious violation of international humanitarian law. South Africa calls for an urgent end to Israel’s intensive airstrikes, drone strikes, shelling and heavy fighting,” Lamola said.

Lamola said with the exception of limited water and food distributions, “there is a near total lack of humanitarian aid reaching Northern Gaza, and aid missions to the area have so far been denied by Israel.”

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Ira.

“This is violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms. The Kingdom also affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region,” it said.

UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply alarmed” by the escalation of violence in the Middle East, adding that all acts of escalation in the region are condemnable and must stop.

“Their response was an exercise in self-defence and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city”.

Qatar, Tukey and Jordan

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the attack was a “blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.

Turkey’s foreign ministry also weighed in on the attack on Iran.

“Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, has now brought our region to the brink of a wider war with this attack,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace,” it added in a statement, which called on the international community to “take immediate action to enforce the law and stop the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government”.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the international community must “shoulder its responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon as a first step towards reducing the escalation.

