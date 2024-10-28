Nelson Mandela’s grandson denied UK visa

The British Home Office says it has denied Mandela's visa because of certain utterenaces he had made with regards to the war between Israel and Palestine.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Mandela at the 2019 presidential inauguration. Picture: Twitter via @governmentZA

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, has been refused a visa to visit United Kingdom (UK) by the British government for his alleged support of and for “glorying” Hamas.

In a letter accompanying the refusal to grant the visa to Man dela, the Home Office said: “Your presence in the UK has been assessed as not conducive to the public good on the grounds that you have engaged in unacceptable behaviour. “You have made multiple statements which explicitly support Hamas and their terrorist violence, including glorifying the 7 October attack on Israel and their recently deceased leader Ismail Haniyeh,” the letter said.

Haniyeh was the Hamas political leader assassinated by Israeli forces in Beirut in July. 3 tweets, statements and was quoted in news reports expressing support for Hamas.

ALSO READ: Brics summit: Ramaphosa criticises Israel’s war with Palestine but fails to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

These included a one-year anniversary commemoration of the Hamas attacks, allegedly sending condolences for Haniyeh’s killing by Israel and attending Haniyeh’s funeral in Qatar in August.

After the funeral, he allegedly posted on Instagram: “We bid farewell to Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh as he is laid to rest today.

He was a great leader and an inspiration to all revolutionaries and freedom fighters of the world.”

The office also cited one instance where Mandela allegedly expressed support for Hezbollah on Instagram.

STANDING FIRM. Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, blames the Zionist lobby for drumming up support to ensure he was refused a UK visa. Picture: Getty Images

However, the former MP and chief of Royal House Mandela at Mvezo Komkhulu in the Eastern Cape was adamant that the decision would not deter him from supporting the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Mandela believed this was in keeping with the legacy of his grandfather, who was a vehement supporter of the Palestinian cause and a personal friend of the late Palestinian Liberation Organisation leader, Yasser Arafat.

Mandela applied for the visa on 8 October and the British Home Office replied in a letter dated 21 October refusing to grant it. Yesterday, Mandela blamed the Zionist lobby for drumming up support to ensure he was refused the visa because he has been to the UK countless times without any restrictions being imposed on him.

ALSO READ: Palestine people cry for help amidst rising tensions

“The purpose of our visit to the UK was to engage in a speaking tour under the theme Dismantling Apartheid: South Africa to Palestine.

The visit was scheduled for the entire UK including Ireland. had locked their doors,” Mandela said.

We will not be silenced Giving further reasons, the Home Office said Hamas’ military wing was proscribed in the UK under Terrorism Act in 2000 and in November 2021 the proscription was extended to Hamas itself as a political wing.

“Any future UK visa “This was clearly contrived and the UK authorities succumbed to the pressure from the Zionist lobby.

We proceeded to speak virtually and even ad dressed crowds where venues applications you make will be considered on their individual merits.

However, you are likely to be refused unless the circumstances of your application change.

In relation to this decision, there is no right of appeal or right to administrative review,” it said.

The British government re minded Mandela that following Hamas’ 7 October attacks, he had posted on Instagram: “We support the Palestinian right to resist and call on all resistance formations to likewise support operation A-Asqa Flood and in tenstify the struggle on all fronts.

“We have left the Palestinian people with no other option than to resist with all their might and with everything at their disposal.

We unequivocally support operation Al-Asqa Flood.”

The Home Office listed a timeline between January and October citing at least 30 instances in which Mandela allegedly posted “It is assessed that your proposed visit to the UK would highly likely cause tensions within UK Jewish communities due to your explicit statements highlighted above, particularly in relation to support for Hamas and glorifying the 7 October attack,” the Home Office letter reads.

The Home Office said in assessing the matter it considered “whether you have since public ly retracted these views and not re-engaged in such behaviour. I have seen no evidence that you have attempted to retract or clarify any of the statements evedince