Inmate deaths, stabbings and mistaken release revealed as prison population breaks 170 000

National Correctional Services commissioner highlights incidents that left inmates dead, officers stabbed, and an inmate mistakenly released.

The lurking potential for violence and the excessive overcrowding of prisons have again been highlighted by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale held a briefing on Monday morning, where he outlined the current state of prisons.

The prison population reached a new high during the festive season, while the commissioner elaborated on several incidents of concern from the second half of 2025.

Correctional confiscations

Thobakgale’s briefing centred around the work of Operation Vala, a 2025-26 festive season campaign targeting prominent correctional centres.

During the campaign, DCS conducted 5 592 searches featuring 59 310 correctional officials deployed in multiple capacities.

Targets were identified using decentralised intelligence sharing, sending officials to correctional centres that displayed “increased movement, heightened visitations and elevated risks of contraband smuggling”.

The Western Cape and Gauteng were the most active, accounting for 56% of all searches conducted.

Across December and January, 8 063 cell phones were confiscated, with 2 321 of those devices being found in Gauteng.

Additionally, R102 726 in cash was confiscated, 3 144 sharpened objects were removed, 46kg of marijuana was confiscated, and in the Western Cape alone, 1 012 mandrax tablets were found.

An increase in law enforcement drives nationally over the festive season saw the prison population reach 170 739 — a system with an inmate capacity of 107 067.

“This level of incarceration represents the highest population recorded in recent years, and has placed immense pressure on infrastructure, staffing, security management and budget, compounded by reduced court activity during the period,” said Thobakgale.

Mistaken release, stabbings expose prison oversight

The commissioner spoke about three incidents that resulted in the stabbing of six prison officials and the mistaken release of an inmate in the Western Cape.

While the commissioner stated that no escapes were recorded between 1 December and 31 January, he wished to ensure “transparency” regarding adverse incidents.

At Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility in September, inmate Thembalethu Daba posed as a fellow inmate scheduled for a court appearance.

Daba “bypassed identification procedures” and, after appearing in court under a false name, was released on a warning. His absence was only noted during the evening’s roll call, and he was arrested 12 days later.

“The investigation identified failures in inmate supervision, advance availability of court lists, and management oversight, including the functionality of biometric systems,” said Thobakgale.

In a stabbing incident in October, three inmates were killed by officers responding to an attack on two colleagues.

The three inmates being held on remand allegedly planned an attack on two prison officials, and after executing their plan, were killed by responding officers.

Investigations determined that some officials responding to the stabbing “applied force outside the prescripts” and disciplinary action has been taken against these officers.

Inmate killed, officers stabbed

In August, inmate Simphiwe Celise was killed after allegedly playing a leading role in a coordinated attack on prison officials.

The department and police were conducting a search operation at Oudtshoorn correctional centre, which saw prolonged clashes between inmates and officials.

On day one of the two-day operation, inmates disobeyed instructions, barricaded themselves inside cells and displayed “increasingly volatile and aggressive” behaviour.

The following day, Celise was part of a group that carried out a planned attack on officials during the morning’s unlock.

Four officials were stabbed, and Celise was killed by officers during the violent unrest.

ALSO READ: ‘Unverifiable family contacts’ spreading false claims, states Correctional Services

Thobakgale relayed that investigations found “serious failures,” including irregular use of force and oversight breakdowns.

“Disciplinary action will be instituted against implicated officials, managers and medical personnel, while offenders involved in the stabbing will face disciplinary processes also,” said the commissioner.

“These matters have been made public because they directly affect public safety, human rights, staff security and the integrity of the correctional system.

“The department will institute disciplinary proceedings against implicated senior managers and officials, address systemic weaknesses, and ensure that correctional centres are managed in a lawful, ethical and professional manner,” he concluded.

NOW READ: ‘Wrong move again’: Correctional services slams Tshwane mayor over prison power dispute