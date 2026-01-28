‘Unverifiable family contacts’ spreading false claims, states Correctional Services  

The Department of Correctional Services stated that civilians linked to inmate were being used to spread 'disinformation' about prison life.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has rejected complaints alleging that prisoner wellbeing is being violated.

DCS explained that the complaints were based on “disinformation” perpetuated by disruptive inmates and unverifiable contacts outside prison walls.

Those allegedly visiting inmates this week claimed they were denied visitor access and relayed information received from within the prison about the frequency of meals.

‘Known tactic’ used by inmates

Accusations of food shortages and visitation restrictions were made against the department by sources close to inmates at Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

This added to claims that the power was to be disconnected at the facility last week over an R8 million unpaid utility account.

City of Tshwane officials arrived at the facility on Friday, ready to disconnect the maximum security prison’s electricity, but were forced to leave early after prison administrators showed municipal officials that their own billing information was incorrect.

“The department has already placed it on record that no electricity was cut at the facility and that normal operations continued uninterrupted,” DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen.

“The content being circulated, alleging food shortages, restricted visits, operational collapse, and an ensuing humanitarian crisis, is false, reckless, and deliberately misleading.

“It is a known tactic often driven by inmates or individuals acting on their behalf, who exploit topical issues to manufacture crises in the hope that unverified claims will gain traction in the media space,” Nxumalo explained.

An alleged brother of an inmate spoke about his recent experiences at the facility, which he claimed to have been denied visitation access to on Sunday.

Identifying himself as Kabelo Modise, he relayed how his brother had previously complained that prisoners were only being fed once a day.

“I complained to one of the wardens, so he said he’s got nothing to say because they’ve been instructed that they mustn’t allow visitors up until further notice,” Modise told The Citizen.

He said that he was unsure of which block or section of the prison he was denied access to, as “that place is too big”, but believed his brother was in the “general ward”.

Modise asked that the prison inform families if visiting times had changed or if other restrictions had been issued.

“If they implement laws, they must also inform the citizens because they can’t just say they don’t have a reason for people to visit the inmates.

“They must have a reason for not allowing the people to enter the prison,” Modise concluded.

Nxumalo insisted these statements were not authentic.

“The inclusion of unverifiable ‘family contacts’ and emotive language is a common strategy used to lend false legitimacy to such fabrications,” the DCS spokesperson said.

‘Manufactured narrative’

Nxumalo stressed that everything was operating as expected at the facility formerly known as C-Max.

“To place the facts on record, there are no food shortages at Kgoši Mampuru II. All inmates continue to receive meals in line with approved nutritional standards.

“There has been no suspension or restriction of inmate visits outside of the normal, regulated visitation regime,” he said.

He reiterated that there were no electricity disconnections at the prison and denounced any deliberate attempts to discredit the department and the facility.

“Claims suggesting uncertainty or instability at the centre are a manufactured narrative, not grounded in fact,” Nxumalo concluded.

