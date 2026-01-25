‘Wrong move again’: Correctional services slams Tshwane mayor over prison power dispute

Correctional services said the attempt to cut their power was based on an incorrect account statement.

The Department of Correctional Services has lambasted the City of Tshwane and its mayor, Nasiphi Moya, over an attempted disconnection of electricity at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

The city has been on a drive to disconnect non-paying customers, and on Friday, pulled up to the prison to cut their power over a nearly R8 million utility bill.

It was one of several government buildings that were targeted, including a police college. The Department of Public Works reportedly later paid the debt, and electricity was restored college.

However, correctional services said the attempt to cut their power was based on an incorrect account statement.

It said city officials arrived at the centre with the wrong statement and “were subsequently embarrassed when the error was identified and pointed out to them by Correctional Services managers”.

“No electricity disconnection took place, and City of Tshwane officials were compelled to withdraw after acknowledging their error.

“This incident clearly demonstrates a lack of due diligence and basic verification before drastic action is taken and published on social media.”

Correctional services being singled-out?

It slammed the mayor for posting about the disconnection, calling it “not only disturbing but deeply humiliating”.

“The apparent eagerness to disconnect electricity, particularly at a critical national facility such as a correctional centre, without confirming the accuracy of billing information raises serious questions about the City’s administrative processes and intentions.

It said it felt singled out by the mayor, and wanted her to correct “the misinformation”, admit the City’s error, and offer “a humble apology to the Department of Correctional Services and the public at large.”

Neither Moya nor the city has yet responded.

Tshwane messing up?

DA Mayoral Candidate in the city, and former mayor, Cilliers Brink, said the disconnection initiative was “great” but was being wrongly implemented.

“Tshwane ya Tima is a great initiative to get the basics of credit control right. But Tshwane is now messing it up, and the PR is turning against the city.

“My advice to the mayor is to call these ministers and get the Municipal Manager and Director-Generals to resolve the disputes instead of muddling on.”

