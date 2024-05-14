‘Irregular ARV supply keeps patients away’ – research

TAC research reveals HIV patients stop treatment due to monthly medication supply; advocates for six-month packages.

Government’s HIV treatment strategy of supplying clinics with medications for only a month to three months stops patients taking their medicine, Treatment Action Campaign’s (TAC) research has shown.

“Many have started on treatment and then stopped because of the poor conditions and unwelcoming environment in clinics,” said TAC spokesperson Morongwa Ntini.

He said offering a six-month plan will motivate patients to stay on treatment as there will be no need for them to visit clinics often, while the clinic staff will not have to deal with long queues.

The current system only allows for a period of one to three months. Research shows that some clinics are still lagging in supplying a three-month package, Ntini said.

From today until Thursday, the The TAC will protest at some department of health district offices in North West and Free State.

“We are marching to the district health departments in Thabo Mofutsanyana (QwaQwa), Lejweleputswa (Welkom), and Dr Kenneth Kaunda (Klerksdorp).

“Only 15% of people living with HIV, interviewed in April to May, reported getting a three-month supply in Thabo Mofutsanyana, only 24% in Lejweleputswa and only 48% in Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” said Ntini.

“We demand that patients get a three-month supply in all districts now. Furthermore, the national department of health must urgently revise national guidelines and policies so that people get a six-month supply before the end of the year.”

A HIV patient, who did not want to be named, said offering medication for three months would minimise the stress of visiting the clinic monthly.

“I am from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. Last December, I struggled to get my treatment as I ran out of it while visiting a friend in Polokwane, Limpopo.

“The nurses refused to assist me because I was not a local and that made me cut short my trip.”

Another patient, who is a long-distance truck driver, says a six-month treatment package will help “because I don’t have time to go to the clinic as I am always on the road”.

In February, Health Minister Joe Phaahla conceded a policy change that would allow the provision of six months’ supply of ARVs was needed “if the country wanted to get more people on treatment”.

More than two million people living with HIV are still not on life-saving HIV treatment, the TAC said.

Department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale did not respond to a request for a comment by the time of going to press.