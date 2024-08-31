Joburg mayor admits hijacked buildings a ‘bigger challenge’ than first thought

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero said he will meet with the city’s officials to discuss the report on the Usindiso building fire.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero during an operation of the CBD revitalisation programme on Friday. Picture: X/@DadaMorero

As the City of Johannesburg marks the one-year anniversary of the Usindiso building fire, Mayor Dada Morero has admitted that gaining control of the metro’s hijacked buildings is proving to be more difficult than anticipated.

The fire at the Usindiso building in the early hours of 31 August 2023 led to 77 people losing their lives.

That incident was just one of many that have plagued Johannesburg in recent years.

Usindiso Commission of Inquiry

The Usindiso Commission of Inquiry report found the City of Joburg responsible for the fire and the deaths.

A commission, chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, in May criticised the City of Johannesburg for its lack of oversight and governance, which could have prevented the disaster.

It recommended the Joburg Property Company’s board should consider acting against its CEO Helen Botes “for the total disregard of managing the Usindiso building”. Former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was also urged to consider the position of the MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku.

The commission also recommended investigations into whether there was negligence on the parts of accounting officers at Joburg Water, City Power and Pickitup.

Hijacked buildings in Joburg

The fire at the Usindiso building highlighted the problem of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

The city previously confirmed that 188 buildings had been hijacked in the metro. It said 14 belonged to the government, while the others were privately owned.

On Friday, Morero said he will meet with the city’s officials to discuss the report on Usindiso and what the city’s response will be.

He then admitted that the challenges of reclaiming hijacked buildings are “bigger” than Joburg’s officials had realised.

“It is also important to note that the challenges of the inner city are much bigger than we thought. And in fact, we require as many partnerships as possible, including provincial government. So, there are other options we are now looking at,” he said.

Watch: Mayor Dada Morero speaks about Joburg’s hijacked buildings

Joburg CBD ‘an embarrassment’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, speaking to eNCA, also admitted that the City of Johannesburg needs help.

“The Johannesburg CBD is an embarrassment for all of us,” he said.

“It’s now an area that we have lost control of completely, and there’s an urgent need not only to reclaim it, but to direct it.

“It can’t be on autopilot and it can’t be at the will of criminals.”

He also called on government and the private sector to work together to revitalise the inner city.

CBD revitalisation programme

Meanwhile, this week the Gauteng provincial government launched its CBD revitalisation programme.

The Gauteng government said the initiative includes a number of CBDs in Johannesburg, including Roodepoort, Tshwane, Hammanskraal and Germiston.

“The provincial government is working alongside organisations such as the City of Joburg Metropolitan Municipality, Jozi My Jozi, and the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department to enhance cleanliness, street lighting, and security,” it said.

At its launch, Morero promised that Joburg’s inner city will be reclaimed. He then accompanied law enforcement agencies to specific spots where roadblocks were implemented.

