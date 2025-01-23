Fixing JRA traffic lights to cost R70 million, over 1 300 UPS units stolen

The cost excludes intersections, which fall under the Gauteng Provincial Department of Roads and Transport’s jurisdiction.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) estimates that the city will spend R70 million to address its backlog in traffic signal repairs.

The cost of failed traffic signals is not only monetary, as commuters count the minutes lost and potential danger along their routes.

JRA stated on Wednesday that it currently had at least 360 vandalised or damaged intersections across the city, with more added to the list daily.

UPS units stolen

Just over 2 000 intersections fall under JRA jurisdiction, totalling a combined 16 000 poles, 100 000 bulbs and several hundred kilometres of cable.

“The backlog of repairs due to theft, vandalism, and accidents exceeds R70 million, placing significant strain on the entity’s maintenance budget,” stated JRA.

The city also underwent a project to install uninterrupted power supply units at 75% of these intersections several years ago, but the UPS units have been swept away by criminal elements.

“Efforts to mitigate power outages through UPS systems have been hampered by theft. Of the 1,400 UPS units installed at critical intersections, fewer than 15 remain operational,” the entity explained.

“Solar panels have faced similar challenges, prompting the JRA to explore alternative solutions such as compact battery packs,” JRA added.

GPDRT not included

The work the city needs to do does not include the intersections, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Gauteng Provincial Department of Roads and Transport (GPDRT).

Intersections on GPDRT routes can be far more congested, such as those along Malibongwe, Winnie Mandela or Beyers Naude Drives.

GPDRT has previously stated that rebuilding a signalled intersection from scratch can cost R900 000 and R1.5 million, while repairs can reach roughly R500 000 per intersection.

To help ease the burden, GPDRT launched a programme in December that allowed businesses to adopt an intersection to assist with maintenance and functionality.

‘Unique’ solutions

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi argued that the circumstances that create broken traffic lights were not specific to Johannesburg.

“Globally, cities face similar challenges, but it’s up to us to develop solutions tailored to South Africa’s unique context,” said Nyathi.

When left undisturbed, maintained traffic lights have a shelf life of over a decade, said Nyathi.

In addition to partnering with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to hold motorists accountable for driving into poles, JRA relies on private businesses for assistance.

“JRA has partnered with over 40 companies to connect traffic signals near their buildings to backup power supplies,” Nyathi said.

“To date, more than 80 intersections have been successfully linked, with plans to connect an additional 80 intersections by the end of June,” he confirmed.

Additionally, remote monitoring systems have been installed on 80% of traffic lights, allowing JRA to react as incidents occur.

