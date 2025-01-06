WATCH: Mashatile accuses Western Cape government of neglecting poor communities

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of neglecting poor areas like Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.

Mashatile was in the Western Cape on Sunday in preparation for the ANC’s 113th birthday celebrations next weekend.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the party’s 8 January statement in Khayelitsha.

Criticising DA

Speaking to journalists outside the Andrew Losaba Methodist Church in False Bay following a church service which he attended, Mashatile said ANC leaders would be visiting communities like Khayelitsha to hear firsthand about their service delivery problems.

Mashatile said the visit to the Western Cape ahead of the party’s celebrations is not a campaign to revive the ANC in the DA-led province.

“During the election campaign, I came to Khayelitsha with Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Tandi Mahambehlala other leaders and there are high levels of unemployment, particularly amongst young people, problems of crime and they continue to raise those kind of issues.”

He added that several informal settlements experienced fires that destroyed hundreds of informally built homes in the city over the past few weeks.

“Better life” in Western Cape

Mashatile said Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala, had spent most of the festive period addressing problems in the affected communities.

“We want to make sure that the people of Khayelitsha like others in the Western Cape, do get a better life, because we know that the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape, and the government of the Western Cape is neglecting areas like Khayelitsha

“So as national government, we will come from national with ministers, deputy ministers, and work with these communities that are being neglected by the provincial government of the Western Cape. We will work with them, to assist them with the challenges that they are lacing with us,” Mashatile said.

January 8 statement

Mashatile said the 8 January event was not merely a rally where Ramaphosa delivers a speech, but it presented an opportunity to address issues affecting the people.

The ANC 8 January celebrations will be held at Khayelitsha’s Mandela Park Stadium on Saturday.

