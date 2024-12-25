Mashatile asks nation not to drink excessively, acknowledges the year that was

Deputy President Paul Mashatile sent South Africans a Christmas message and asked that they enjoy their holidays responsibly.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reflected on 2024’s ups and downs while asking South Africans not to end the year on a sour note.

2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the first democratic elections. The nation experienced successes in the arts and sports, while social issues continued to plague its people.

Mashatile’s year-end address began by highlighting one of the greatest contributors to the pain and heartache experienced by South Africans in December.

Urged against excessive drinking

The Deputy President urged those consuming alcohol on Christmas and the remainder of the holidays to do so responsibly.

He asked citizens to remember the families affected by tragedy, stressing that adherence to the rules of the road would limit the number of those needing to grieve their loved ones.

“During the festive season, we must be mindful of alcohol and substance abuse. While celebration brings joy, it can also lead to overindulgence and unhealthy behaviours,” stated Mashatile.

“We urge all South Africans to remain responsible this festive season and not to drink and drive. Drinking and driving endangers the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users,” he added.

Struggling to alleviate poverty

Mashatile admitted that government was making limited progress in bettering the lives of South Africans, as millions remained unemployed.

However, he made an assured commitment that government would aim to control the rising cost of living.

Significant expenditure on social wage packages was hailed as a success, as they targeted the extremes of inequality and poverty.

“This package includes free basic services [such as] health, education, and social housing for the poor, as well as extensive social security grants for the elderly and other vulnerable groups in our communities,” Masahtile said.

Additionally, he lamented the continued struggle to control crime, especially gender-based violence and femicide.

Springboks and Grammy Awards

Joy for South Africans in 2024 came in the shape of an Amapiano pop star and the trusty green and gold.

Mashatile congratulated the Springboks on finishing the year as the number-one ranked team in international rugby, and Tyla on her Grammy Award victory earlier in the year.

Team SA’s Olympic and Paralympic performance, Bafana Bafana’s semi-final run at the Africa Cup of Nations and subsequent qualification for the next tournament were all noted.

The nation was also pleased to spend most of the year load-shedding-free, with Mashatile highlighting how it was the first winter in five years without planned rolling blackouts.

He thanks the men and women who worked hard to make that a possibility, as well as the public servants for their efforts in 2024.

“I urge every one of us to continue to work together to build a truly non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous South Africa, united in our diversity.

“On behalf of the South African government, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year,” Deputy President Mashatile concluded.

