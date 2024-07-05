KZN prepaid glitch leaves thousands without electricity

Only selected municipal sites had been restored by Friday morning.

Days have passed and multiple residents in KwaZulu-Natal still cannot purchase prepaid electricity tokens.

A technical glitch occurred earlier this week, disturbing the access to electricity tokens across the province. The malfunction interrupted the usual channels, making payments to convenience stores, kiosks and even banking and prepaid apps impossible for municipality customers.

Ethekwini Municipality told residents it was working on the issue.

“The city is aware of a temporary disturbance in the electricity vending system. Technicians are currently attending to this problem.”

Not all sites restored

The disruption was accredited to network challenges.

On Friday, the Municipality confirmed the matter had been resolved. But further inquiry revealed only selected municipal sites are now operational, with banks and shops still offline.

This led to several complaints from the residents online.

“Hhayi, umspala [the municipality] is consistent when it comes to failing.” Nkosie Mchunu said.

Without all sites restored, residents must travel to purchase electricity.

“It is a concern, especially when you don’t have lights for 24 hours. Imagine when all the lights are switched off and the food in the fridge is compromised.” New Germany councillor Nesta Nyanisa told The Citizen.

‘Electricity is a common right’

Nyanisa said there were worries about the extent of the issue on Thursday but the municipality had already started work on a solution.

Even with the progress made, many were still unhappy.

”Electricity is a common right. Of course, people would be concerned,” KwaMashu Councillor Nkululeko Sizwe Ndlovu added.

Ndlovu said he had fielded a couple of complaints resolved by Friday morning.

The municipality apologised for any inconvenience and said it was working on a full restoration.