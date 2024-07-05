Local News

Community Chat: Can eThekwini be restored to its former glory?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Durban City Hall

Durban City Hall. Picture: Facebook

MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi has announced that the KwaZulu-Natal government has put eThekwini under administration to restore it to its former glory.

North Glen News reported that the intervention will last 12 months and be led by governance experts Dr Mike Sutcliffe and Dr Cassius Lubisi.

Buthelezi said the process will lead to a clean, effective, efficient responsive and accountable local government, implementing investigation reports, and addressing non-compliance.

“Our aim is to restore eThekwini to its former status as the jewel in the crown of KZN,” said Buthelezi.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Can eThekwini be restored to its former glory?

