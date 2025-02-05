Govt increases minimum wage – here’s how much domestic workers should earn from 1 March

The Department of Employment and Labour this week gazetted an increase to the national minimum wage and learnership allowances.

The national minimum wage has been increased effective 1 March.

Minister of Employment and Labour (DEL) Nomakhosazana Meth gazetted the increase on 4 February, along with remuneration applicable for learnerships and specific job titles.

The minimum hourly rate will apply to domestic workers and farm workers, while a lower rate will apply to the government’s expanded public works programme (EPWP).

New minimum wage

As of next month, employers will be required to pay their domestic workers and farm workers just over 4% more.

The current minimum wage is R27.58 per hour, which will increase to R28.79 per hour as of 1 March.

Employees under the EPWP will receive an extra 67 cents per hour as their rate improves to R15.83.

Cleaners employed by certain municipalities also have a specified rate.

Municipalities covering Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Gqeberha and Cape Town must pay cleaners at least R31.69 an hour, or R6 179.07.

The same rate applies to the Emfuleni, Merafong, Mogale City, Metsimaholo, Randfontein, Westonaria and Stellenbosch local municipalities.

A host of other job titles have accompanying minimum wages, while those completing learnerships have a tiered weekly minimum allowance based on levels ranging from R433.33 to R2 527.66 per week.

Above: A breakdown of the minimum learnership allowances. Picture: Department of Employment and Labour

Exemptions

Employers and employees can apply for an exemption from the minimum wage to allow room for negotiation.

Businesses and private households must submit the online application to the department with the required supporting documentation.

Businesses must provide an income statement, a balance sheet, two years’ worth of bank statements, and a predictor financial outlook.

Private households require an income statement reflecting one financial year and, in both instances, the employees’ working hours and wage information.

Employees must complete their own application to accompany their employers’ application, provided by the bargaining council or relevant union.

Proof of consultation between the parties must also be included.

“If granted, [parties must] display a copy of the exemption certificate at the workplace and provide a copy to the bargaining council, representative union and any workers who request a copy,” confirmed the DEL.

