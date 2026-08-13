Lamola urges SADC to back first woman UN secretary-general

The United Nations is currently in the process of selecting the next Secretary-General to succeed António Guterres.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to support a woman for the United Nations secretary-general position.

The United Nations is currently in the process of selecting the next secretary-general to succeed António Guterres, whose second five-year term concludes on 31 December 2026.

Woman to lead UN

The new leader’s five-year term will officially begin on 1 January 2027.

Former Costa Rican Vice President and head of UNCTAD, Rebeca Grynspan emerged as an early frontrunner following the initial July Security Council straw poll, alongside other prominent international figures like former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and other regional/global contenders.

“We have always been guided by our own convictions and beliefs in gender equality. This should be the opportunity for the UN to elect the first woman secretary-general and we should be at the forefront as this region to make that possible,” Lamola said.

SADC Chairpersonship

Lamola made the remarks after South Africa formally assumed the Chairpersonship of the SADC Council of Ministers from Zimbabwe in Durban on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

South Africa’s new Chairpersonship of SADC was accepted with what Lamola called “great humility and a profound sense of responsibility” as he outlined bold priorities for the 2026-2027 tenure.

Lamola stressed that the mandate was not South Africa’s alone but a collective duty.

“We accept this mandate fully conscious that this role does not belong to South Africa alone. This is a collective responsibility that we must discharge in the interests of our community, guided by the principles of solidarity, unity, sovereign equality and shared prosperity,” he said.

Tribute to Zimbabwe

Lamola paid tribute to Zimbabwe for its work during its tenure and welcomed Zambia as incoming Chair. He invoked the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Inkosi Albert Luthuli, reminding delegates that Southern Africa’s histories are intertwined.

“His journey reminds us that the histories of our countries are intertwined,” Lamola said, urging ministers to draw strength from shared struggles.

Strategic Priorities

Lamola set out four priorities for South Africa’s leadership:

Peace and Security

Industrialisation and Trade

Infrastructure Development:

Human Capital

Migration and Human Rights

Migration

Lamola addressed migration debates, warning against vigilantism. “

“As we address the legitimate concerns of our citizens, we equally and forcefully reject all forms of vigilantism and human rights violations. Addressing irregular migration must occur within an orderly and lawful framework.”

“We are fully aware that the movement of people across our region is frequently connected to broader questions of economic opportunity and employment and not just a security issue… We therefore call on countries within our bloc to sign the protocol on the free movement of people to enable regular and orderly migration,” Lamola said

He called on member states to sign the protocol on free movement of people.

Lamola concluded by wishing Zambia peaceful elections on 13 August, saying democracy remains the “cornerstone of development and wishing the people of Zambia peaceful elections.”