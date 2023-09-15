Latest Joburg CBD fire victims won’t be allowed back into the building- Brink

A fire broke out at a three-story building in the Joburg CBD on Friday. Picture: Shaun Hollland

City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink has told The Citizen residents devastated by a fire in the CBD on Friday morning will not be allowed to return to the building, even if this is challenged in court.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story hijacked building in which residents had set up shacks. No injuries were reported but some were being treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Residents said the building housed around 1000 people, some of which did not pay rent.

Speaking on the scene, Brink said occupants of the building will be evicted.

“We are anticipating this will be challenged but we do not care. There is no way we are going to allow them to go back in there. Something needs to be done.”

He said the building would be declared unsafe and sealed.

He claimed the City was “under siege” and shared his suspicions that fires in the city were being started on purpose.

He later said the building was privately owned but had been hijacked and a “landlord” was collecting rent of around R1,200 from residents.

Brink said an initial investigation found illegal electricity and water connections in the building.

Human settlements were on their way to the scene to assess and arrange for temporary accommodation to those affected.

This is a developing story