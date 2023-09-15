WATCH: Two blocks from deadly Marshalltown blaze, another Joburg CBD building up in flames

The fire broke out on the first floor at a suspected hijacked building, with firefighters on the scene battling the blaze.

Less than two weeks after a devastating fire left more than 70 dead and dozens injured, another fire broke out two blocks away in the Johannesburg CBD.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story suspected hijacked building, where residents had set up shacks inside the building.

Another building on fire in Marshalltown in Johannesburg CBD. Emergency services are already on the scene, it is suspected that it is another hijacked building.





“There are no injuries reported yet. Everyone was evacuated,” EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told The Citizen.

When emergency services arrived on the scene, they were told a shack was on fire at the back of the building.

“When we went inside, we realised there was not one shack burning. The amount of damage and the nature of the blaze indicated there were more, but we are still investigating. It was terrible,” fighterfighter Moses Malebatho said.

However, 127 shacks were found to be intact in the building.

Inside the building

The inside of the building was a scene of burnt devastation, with rubbish strewn all over the floor. Broken windows illuminated damaged and charred walls. Dark passages led to rooms largely left intact by the fire.

The rooms held paraffin stoves and makeshift beds.

The smell of smoke and paraffin filled the air.

Rats run riot, with those who live there saying they are large enough to eat birds.

Inside the suspected hijacked building in Marshalltown in Johannesburg CBD where the fire broke out. The fire started on the ground floor and everyone was evacuated.





Outside the building, a man stared into the distance, contemplating his future after losing his home and all that he owned. He said he rushed from work to the building after hearing it was on fire.

A resident said there were about 1,000 people living in the building at the time of the fire, some not paying rent.

They said they noticed a fire and ran for their lives, worried they would meet the same fate as those who died earlier this month.

They lost everything.

“I got nothing out. I was scared of the other fire. I don’t know how it started, I just ran for my life,” said Karen Sibanda.

Firemen continue to battle the blaze at a building in Marshalltown in Johannesburg CBD. The building is only a few blocks away from the hijacked building that was on fire 2 weeks ago and claimed the lives of 77 people.





“This is painful. We have lived here for so long. It has been peaceful. I don’t know what will happen now,” said Sphamandla Zungu.

They said the building was serviced with water and electricity.

This is a developing story

Reporting by Shanice Naidoo and Faizel Patel