Limpopo bus crash: Only 9 of 34 bodies recovered are identifiable

Interpol confirmed all the passengers who died in the Limpopo bus crash and one surviving minor, were all Botswana citizens.

The vehicle with 46 passengers plunged off a bridge into a ravine some 50-metres under a bridge and burst into flames. Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport.

Only nine of the 34 bodies so far recovered at the scene of a deadly Limpopo bus crash are identifiable, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

The vehicle with 46 passengers plunged off a bridge into a ravine some 50-metres under a bridge and burst into flames on Thursday on the R518 road near Mokopane.

Authorities said the bus was transporting Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria for a church service. An 8-year-old child was the only survivor of the horrific bus crash.

Botswana citizens

Mathe said as of 11am on Friday, only 34 bodies have been found thus far.

“Authorities are still combing the scene for more bodies. The surviving minor, an 8-year-old female passenger is receiving medical care in hospital.”

Mathe said police have registered and are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

She added the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) office has confirmed that all the passengers who died, and one surviving minor, were all Botswana citizens.

“According to the passenger bus list from the owner who is also a Botswana citizen, there were 31 females and 15 males on board the 45 passenger seater taxi. All passengers were from a village called Molepolole, near Gaborone.”

“Interpol NCB Pretoria will continue to liase with and update Interpol NCB Gaborone on the process to identify and repatriate the remains of the deceased,” Mathe said.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has through the Interpol office sent his condolences to the families of the victims that perished.

Ramaphosa condolences

Meanwhile, with an enquiry expected to be set up to probe the massive deadly bus crash that killed 45 worshippers in Limpopo, President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the Republic of Botswana and to the family and friends of the victims.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenaya said Ramaphosa extended his sympathies in a call to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and pledged the continued support of the South African government during this time of need for the people of Botswana.

