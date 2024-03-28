Tragic bus crash claims 45 lives in Limpopo

Deadly accident near Mamatlakala kills dozens, injures one, prompting investigation.

The Easter long weekend has started off tragically in Limpopo following a deadly bus crash in Mokopane that claimed the lives of 45 people and seriously injured one.

The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, confirmed on Thursday night that there was a tragic bus crash that occurred near Mamatlakala, Limpopo.

45 people dead, one injured

The accident, involving a passenger bus allegedly transporting people from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria, resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people and one seriously injured person.

According to reports, the bus was carrying worshippers, and the injured person, an eight-year-old child, was transported to the hospital.

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” Chikunga said.

“We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend.”

The minister was speaking at the scene of the crash after being diverted to the road leading to Road Safety Operations in Limpopo.

The department said the police are continuing to provide updates as the rescue and recovery operations unfold. The scene was attended to by SAPS Tinmyne and the Limpopo Accident Response Team.

Bus went over bridge and caught fire

“It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire,” the department said.

The minister further reassured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact reason for the incident.

GA – MMAMATLAKALA: 45 lifeless bodies have been counted on the scene of a horrific bus crash on the R518 near Mokopane.



An 8 – year old is the sole survivor in the crash & has been transported to hospital.



Bus was from Botswana to Moria pic.twitter.com/wI0SVcTRYg — Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) March 28, 2024

Last week, Chikunga launched the 2024 Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, where she addressed communities.

She called out drunk drivers, those who fraudulently obtained their driver’s licence and motorists who choose to ignore the road rules.

“I have a right to life. No one has the right to take someone’s life – be it due to a car accident caused by drunkenness or through stabbing. No one has the right to take someone’s life,” Chikunga told communities.