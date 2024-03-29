Ramaphosa extends sympathies to Botswana after deadly Limpopo bus crash

The bus with 46 Easter pilgrims plunged off a bridge into a ravine some 50-metres under a bridge and burst into flames

The mangled wreck of the bus that plunged down a ravine in Limpopo. Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport.

With an enquiry expected to be set up to probe the massiver deadly bus crash that killed 45 worshippers in Limpopo, President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the Republic of Botswana and to the family and friends of the victims.

It is understood the vehicle with 46 passengers plunged off a bridge into a ravine some 50-metres under a bridge and burst into flames on Thursday on the R518 road near Mokopane.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the bus.

An 8-year-old child who was the only survivor of the horrific crash is in hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the bus was transporting Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria for a church service.

Condolences

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenaya said Ramaphosa extended his sympathies in a call to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and pledged the continued support of the South African government during this time of need for the people of Botswana.

“President Masisi expressed his gratitude for the cooperation that the government of Botswana has received from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), as well as from the provincial and local government structures.”

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani also visited the crash scene of the bus accident saying process to confirm the citizenship of the victims will only commence, after the foreign missions of both South Africa and Botswana had verified their citizenships.

Probe

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga said an enquiry will be set up to determine of the crash.

Last week, Chikunga launched the 2024 Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, where she addressed communities.

Chikunga called out drunk drivers, those who fraudulently obtained their driver’s licence and motorists who choose to ignore the road rules.

“I have a right to life. No one has the right to take someone’s life – be it due to a car accident caused by drunkenness or through stabbing. No one has the right to take someone’s life,” Chikunga said.

