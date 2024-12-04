Limpopo delivers hope with over 170 new public sector jobs

Over 170 Limpopo residents secure jobs in public works, bringing early festive cheer and hope for a brighter future under MEC Tonny Rachoene's leadership.

Christmas came early for more than 170 new employees who were employed by the Limpopo public works, roads and infrastructure this week.

MEC Tonny Rachoene welcomed the new recruits in his department, saying the significance of the appointments was that they were mostly young.

Limpopo had a 1.2% quarter-on-quarter increase in its unemployment rate as reported in the Stats SA Labour Force Survey recently. But, overall, there was a 1.4% decrease in unemployment across the country.

New recruits

Rachoene announced in August that his department would create jobs for more than 300 people across the province’s five regions of Sekhukhune, Vhembe, Capricorn, Waterberg and Mopani.

As he welcomed the 174 new employees on Monday, he said more jobs would be created in roads and infrastructure.

The recruits comprise of 83 females, 73 youth and three persons living with disabilities.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC’s heavyweights square up for party positions

The department said this was part of the MEC’s commitment to strengthen the internal capacity of the department and, by extension, the provincial government to deliver services that are much needed in communities.

“One of the things that I committed to when I was given this portfolio as MEC was to create jobs,” said Rachoene.

“I am very happy that today we are welcoming men and women to this department. This was made possible by the support of officials already in the department.

‘Creating jobs’

“We are going to issue another circular, advertising posts, which should be filled at least before the end of the financial year.”

The new appointees would be providing services to the public such as roads infrastructure, education and health infrastructure, properties and facilities, financial management and corporate services.

The appointment left many in jubilation, with most women praising the department for “living up to its promises”.

ALSO READ: Limpopo roads chief booted out over wasteful expenditure

“We are elated that Rachoene lived up to his promises,” a 35-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“Today, I will be able to put bread on the table for my family.”

Phillip Machubeni, a father of five from Morutji outside Tzaneen, said he believed in the leadership appointed by premier Phophi Ramathuba.

‘Today is going to be better than yesterday’

“I believe today is going to be better than yesterday. We will be able to buy Christmas clothes and other goodies for our children because their parents are now working.

“Most parents will also be able to pay school fees and buy school uniforms for their children. The future looks bright,” Machubeni said.