Limpopo ANC’s heavyweights square up for party positions

Tensions rise as Limpopo ANC members contest key leadership positions, with major regions readying for decisive elective conferences.

The Limpopo ANC regional contest is on as party bigwigs from four of the five regions sweat it out for the party’s top five positions.

The four regions – Norman Mashabane, the biggest in terms of membership, followed by Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Peter Mokaba – are heading for regional elective conferences between December and February.

ANC provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said Limpopo was ready for the regional conferences. He said all the five regions, including Waterberg, were strongholds of the ANC.

Limpopo’s ANC regional conferences

Vying for the top five positions in Sekhukhune are district executive mayor Minah Bahula, who is touted to take over as regional chair. Elias Motsoaledi mayor Magetle David Tladi is going for the position of deputy, while current regional secretary, Mathope Tala, is expected to remain in the position.

The mayor of Fetakgomo/Tubatse municipality, Eddie Maila, has most support for the position of deputy secretary while Ephraim Mogale mayor Given Moimane is tipped to become regional treasurer.

In Norman Mashabane, the popular slate includes Mopani district municipality executive mayor Pule Shayi and current secretary Goodman Mtileni, who are vying for the position of regional chair.

Spokesperson for the Mopani district municipality Odas Ngobeni, mayor for the Maruleng municipality Tsheko Musolwa and mayor for the Greater Tzaneen municipality Gerson Molapisane are contesting the post of deputy chair.

Speaker’s office manager in the Greater Giyani local municipality Sidwell Mabunda and government administrator in the cooperative governance department Tee-kay Mogale are seeking the post regional secretary.

Greater Letaba municipality mayor Dagma Mamanyoha is the most favoured for deputy secretary while the only two women, Greater Ba-Phalaborwa municipality mayor Mariam Malatji and Greater Giyani municipality mayor Thandi Zitha, are battling for the position of ANC Norman Mashabane regional treasurer.

Battling for positions

In Peter Mokaba region, mayor of Polokwane municipality John Mpe and executive mayor for Capricorn district municipality Mamedupi Teffo are sweating it out for regional chair.

“We had planned to hold the conference this December. But we have moved the date to 30 January to 2 February 2025.

“This is due to problems related to the membership portal, which the leadership of the province is attending to,” said ANC Peter Mokaba regional spokesperson Adolph Rapetsoa on Monday.

In Vhembe, MEC for Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism Tshitereke Matibe appears in two of the three slates as the preferred candidate for regional chair.

Party regional executive committee member Simon Mavikane is contesting against Matibe.

The ANC Youth League is behind Matibe. The league made this announcement during a regional elective conference last weekend. If Matibe wins, he will make history by becoming the first ANC leader in the province to lead a region for a fourth term.

ANCYL behind Matibe

Vhembe district municipality executive mayor Freda Nkondo and former Makhado mayor Simon Munyai are going head-to-head for deputy chair.

Vhembe district municipality spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai and current regional secretary Rudzani Ludere are vying to be regional secretary. Dorcus Mboyi and Livhuwani Ligaraba are neck to neck for the deputy secretary position while Fistos Mafela and Mihloti Mhlophe compete to be treasurer.