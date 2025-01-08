Limpopo man given R2 000 fine for smoking snake bong

The man from Modjadjiskloof was captured on video smoking marijuana through a smoking device containing a live snake.

A Limpopo man looking to add an exotic flavour to his already spicy herb of choice has narrowly escaped prison.

Dirk de Jager pleaded guilty in October to a charge relating to contravention of the Animal Protection Act and was sentenced to a fine or a month in jail.

The young man from Modjadjiskloof was prosecuted after a video surfaced of him smoking marijuana from a device, commonly known as a bong, that contained a live snake inside it.

Snake trapped in bong

The National Council of the Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (NSPCA) celebrated the sentence on Wednesday, 8 January, describing De Jager’s treatment of the animal as “abhorrent”.

The council believes the sentence could have been harsher, but hoped that it would guard against any repeat abuse.

The video showed De Jager agitating the snake through the glass, with the chamber filled with smoke.

“It is believed the man was smoking cannabis and exposing the snake to the psychoactive substance,” stated the NSPCA.

The NSPCA received the complaint about the video earlier in 2024, with the man being arrested in August.

The guilty plea in the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court resulted in a R2 000 fine or a 30-day prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition De Jager was not convicted of the same crime during that period.

Guilt caught on video

The NSPCA questioned why someone would film such an action. However, it did appreciate that by doing so, he left the door open for an easy win for animal rights.

“The NSPCA finds it reprehensible that anyone could participate in behaviour such as this, let alone video the event and circulate it on social media,” the NSPCA stated.

“While we are disappointed in the leniency of the sentence, we are grateful that he is facing repercussions for his actions, including a criminal record,” they added.

The animal welfare body reaffirmed their commitment to bringing criminal charges against those who abuse animals.

“We sincerely hope that De Jager’s case will deter others from engaging in these sorts of appalling activities,” the NSPCA concluded.

