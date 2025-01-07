Floating in floods: Limpopo residents celebrate rainfall

Limpopo residents are celebrating the end of a dry season as rain revitalises rivers and farms. Saws warns of potential flooding.

Limpopo residents are celebrating much-needed rainfall drenching the province and breaking the grip of a long-standing dry season.

The rain has also sparked a wave of celebration across social media. Videos and photos show ponds brimming with water, rivers flowing with renewed vigour, and residents revelling in the refreshing deluge.

A viral video posted on the social platform Facebook captured the light-hearted spirit of the residents of Roedtan, joyously floating in the floods caused by the heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: Thunderstorms and hot weather expected on Thursday

WATCH: Residents swimming in the flood

According to The Citizen’s sister publication Die Pos-Koerant, the rain is a turning point for local farmers.

“This brings great relief for farmers, as well as the critical stabilisation of households’ water consumption,” it said.

While the rain is a welcome blessing, it also serves as a reminder of the damages caused by extreme weather.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Severe storms hit Sun City, several cars damaged

Weather warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning on Tuesday for disruptive rainfall expected over North West, Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Saws also issued another yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads and settlements, the displacement of affected communities and damage to formal and informal structures are expected along the escarpment and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, damage to property, and infrastructure, and loss of livelihood and livestock is expected over Zululand and Mkhanyakude Districts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding roads, settlements, and damage to infrastructure is expected in northern parts of KwaZulu Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga,” Saws warned.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

NOW READ: SA Weather issues several warnings for severe weather