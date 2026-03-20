LIV Golf makes African debut at Steyn City [PICTURES]

Steyn City made history when some of the biggest names in world golf played on day one of the LIV Golf event in South Africa.

The LIV Golf franchise made history by hosting its first event on the African continent, with some of the biggest names in golf teeing off at The Club in Steyn City.

South Africans showed up in large numbers on the first day of the tournament, not only to watch the golf but to experience the lifestyle that comes with the spectacle.

A LIV Golf-themed sculpture on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

The event organisers did an excellent job of keeping attendees entertained on and off the course, with plenty of activities, including the Tower of Soweto, Safari Mini Golf, and the Hang Time Challenge.

Many of the activities had a distinct African theme, and we were there to capture all the memorable off-course moments.

Signage directing people to different activity zones on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

Kids enjoy the Safari Mini Golf course on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

A view of the fairway at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

The kids zone provided a safe space for children to stay out of the sun while parents enjoy the Golfing action at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

A child plays in the Savanna builders’ sand pit, inside the kids’ zone at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

Fans dressed up in their best golf-themed attire, while others stole the show with their haircuts at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

A pimped out Golf cart is seen at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

BMX stunt riders performed high-adrenaline freestyle manoeuvres for spectators at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

Skateboarders entertained spectators on the ramp at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

The Hang Time Challenge, where contestants could win a prize for hanging on the bar for 90 seconds on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

The session stage kept attendees entertained with music on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

Chad Jones poses for a picture at the Castle Lite activation zone on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland.

ALSO SEE: Music and adventure: Inside LIV Golf Steyn City, the fun beyond the fairways