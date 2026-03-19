Music and adventure:Inside LIV Golf Steyn city the fun beyond the fairways

Luxury beats family fun, and adrenaline thrills redefine the golf experience at Steyn City this weekend.

More than just golf

Picture by Shaun Holland

The arrival of LIV Golf at Steyn City confirms that the global tournament is no longer solely about sporting excellence. Instead, it has evolved into a dynamic lifestyle destination.

This new form blends entertainment, fashion, adventure, and inclusive family experiences into one vibrant weekend attraction.

Picture by Shaun Holland

While golf enthusiasts follow the action on immaculate fairways, thousands of attendees experience a carefully curated festival atmosphere. This atmosphere keeps the energy high from morning through late-night performances.

Picture by Shaun Holland

A family-friendly experience

Picture by Shaun Holland

This multifaceted approach is evident in the standout family centre, which highlights the organisers’ focus on accessibility and comfort. Parents are able to make use of private baby feeding and changing areas. In this way, they can enjoy the festivities without stress.

Picture by Shaun Holland

Importantly, the space also caters to children and adults with sensory sensitivities.

Guests can access calming environments equipped with noise-cancelling earphones, interactive light installations, and comfortable bean bags. These areas offer a moment of quiet relaxation away from the bustling crowds.

Picture by Shaun Holland

Across the venue, miniature golf setups and rugby-themed activations provide playful competition for friends and families.

Picture by Shaun Holland

These interactive experiences ensure that even visitors with little interest in professional golf remain fully engaged.

Adventure and adrenaline thrills

For thrill seekers, the high-energy activation zone hosted by Monster Energy has become a magnet for crowds. In the zone, skateboarding ramps and BMX tracks showcase daring stunt performances by South African Olympic riders. This creates an electrifying spectacle that contrasts with the tournament’s relaxed pace.

Picture by Shaun Holland

Complementing the excitement, luxury car displays offer another layer of appeal.

Guests explore sleek sedans up close, discovering premium interiors and features that reinforce the event’s polished lifestyle focus.

Fashion also plays a key role. The official merchandise store allows fans to purchase bold wearable items inspired by the tour’s contemporary golf aesthetic. As a result, this further cements LIV’s reputation for blending sport with style.

Refreshment and social spaces

Picture by Shaun Holland

For those looking to unwind, the double bar installation by Castle Lite has become a popular social hub. Comfortable lounge seating and live music create an easy-going environment. In this space, guests can sample the brand’s new Draught in a Can innovation.

Picture by Shaun Holland

Known for defining extra cold refreshment at minus 2.5 degrees, the beverage promises a smooth draught experience. This experience can be enjoyed anywhere without compromising on quality.

Star-powered music lineup

As the sun dips below the horizon, the lifestyle festival truly comes alive through its star-studded concert program. Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee will take to the Lite Concert stage alongside rising performer Lord Kez.

Saturday night’s after party will be headlined by global electronic powerhouse Calvin Harris.

ALSO READ: ‘ Shrek: The Musical Jr’ is back and refreshed at the Joburg Theatre

Meanwhile, the weekend closes with an uplifting performance from beloved duo Goldfish.

Ultimately, LIV Golf at Steyn City has exceeded expectations by delivering a multifaceted entertainment playground.

Even for visitors who never step onto a golf course, the event offers countless ways to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.