Load reduction remains suspended amid planned January maintenance

Multiple regions across the city will experience planned power interruptions throughout January as part of City Power's essential maintenance program.

Load reduction remains suspended in Johannesburg despite infrastructure maintenance in the city.

City Power announced a temporary suspension of load reduction in Johannesburg, effective from 20 December last year until the end of January 2025.

However, the utility has emphasised the importance of conservative electricity usage during this period, warning that “if a significant spike in consumption is detected, City Power may be forced to” reinstate emergency load reduction measures.

As South Africans return to work after the holiday season, many will face power disruptions with the new year kicking off with a series of planned outages affecting residential areas and business districts alike.

Multiple regions across the city of Johannesburg will experience planned power interruptions throughout January as part of City Power’s essential maintenance program.

The utility stated that these interruptions are “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

ALSO READ: City Power temporarily suspends load reduction until next year

City Power Region F maintenance schedule

The Noordwyk Substation and Randjespark Ext. 72 Switching Station will undergo maintenance on Tuesday, 7 January, from 09.00 to 17:00.

This will affect Business Park North, Corporate Park, and Park of Business Park South.

Later in the month, on 16 January, Central A Substation maintenance will impact Marshalltown, parts of Marshall Street, Main Street, and Eloff Street and surrounding areas from 08:00 to 16:00.

ALSO READ: No electricity for parts of Joburg this weekend as City Power battle cable theft, vandalism

Alexandra Substation will see two separate maintenance periods.

The first, scheduled for 14 January, will affect Far East Bank Extensions 7 and 8.

A second interruption has been rescheduled for 15 January, from 08:00 to 16:00, impacting Tsutsumani, Last Gate, Bohlabelo, and EXT 10.

Region A developments

Multiple areas in Region A will experience power interruptions throughout January.

The Staugh Vorster Switching Substation maintenance is scheduled for 21 January, affecting 15th and 16th Road, including the pharmaceutical facility on 16th Road.

Earlier in the month, on 14 January, Brandweer SWS maintenance will impact Forbes, Segal Road, Midway Heights, Harry Gaulaun, and various numbered roads.

Additionally, Halfway Gardens Ext. 22 SWS will undergo maintenance on Wednesday this week, affecting Harry Galaun, Northfolk, Le-roux, Adar, and 3rd and 7th Road.

ALSO READ: City Power has no lawful tariffs but cuts power supply

Region C work

Region C residents will experience two major interruptions.

Stormill Switching Station will undergo maintenance on Tuesday this week, affecting the Stormill area.

William Nicol SWS maintenance is scheduled for 12 January, impacting Florida Park, Florida Hills, and Flora Cliff.

City Power consistently reminds customers that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The utility said it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption”.

NOW READ: City Power cracks down on R200m unpaid government bills