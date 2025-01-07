Joburg sanitation worker dies from methane gas exposure

The man's body was found after multiple emergency services responded to a call involving a sanitation worker trapped in a sewer line.

A man has died while working inside a sewerage manhole in Joburg, Gauteng.

Emergency services and Vision Tactical responded to a call regarding a sanitation worker trapped in a sewer line on Monday.

‘Gas inhalation’

Vision Tactical said the incident happened just after 1pm.

“Sadly, he lost his life due to methane gas inhalation. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. This tragedy highlights the dangers faced by those maintaining vital infrastructure.”

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said investigations into the incident are underway.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Severe storms hit Sun City, several cars damaged

Search and rescue

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are expected to continue for a man who reportedly went missing while crossing a pipeline in Fourways, north of Joburg.

It is understood the man went missing on New Year’s Day after allegedly trying to use the pipeline to cross over the Jukskei River during a flash flood.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it has been requested by the South African Police Services (Saps) to assist in the search for the man.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 26 is believed to be from Chartwell went missing at around 11:30pm.

“An ongoing extensive search by the SA Police Services, Sap Water Policing and Diving Services, K9 Search and Rescue, Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services aquatic rescue unit and Sarza has found no trace of the man.”

Warning

Lambinon said a police helicopter has also been deployed to assist in this ongoing search operation.

“20 kilometres of river were covered on Sunday and there remains no signs of the missing man. Thoughts, care and compassion are with the families of the missing man in this difficult time. Police and emergency services are continuing in ongoing search efforts.”

The NSRI, police and the emergency services have appealed to the public not to cross low lying bridges or roadways submerged by water on rivers swollen by heavy rainfalls that are being experienced in places around the country.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo

ALSO READ: Rescue teams continue search for lost man at Jukskei River