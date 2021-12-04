Brace yourself for Stage 2 load shedding, says Eskom

Citizen Reporter

Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

“Should there be any further deterioration in the power system, load shedding might be required to be implemented earlier,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said stage 2 load shedding was necessary due to the loss of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot and Kendal power stations in the morning.

A unit returning to service at Tutuka power station was also delayed, Eskom further said.

“In addition to the above, the failure of the coal conveyors at Medupi led to reduced output at the station. While this has since been rectified, it will take some time to recover the full operations.

“Furthermore, there was a complete shutdown of the Kendal power station ash plant due to an electrical fault. This required the station’s output to be reduced to minimum.

The ash plant has since returned to service, and the ash backlog recovery is in progress. These constraints, together with higher demand yesterday and today, have resulted in extensive usage of emergency generation reserves, which will have to be sufficiently recovered for the week ahead.”

Total breakdowns have increased to 14,727MW while planned maintenance stands at 6,711MW of capacity.

Expect load shedding this summer

In October, Eskom executives briefed the media on the state of the power system, and warned that South Africans should expect a number of days of load shedding this summer.

Eskom’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said they were prioritising their reliability maintenance programme, which was not a one-off but ongoing.

“Our generation business remains a concern, mainly due to its age and a legacy of poor maintenance,” Oberholzer said.