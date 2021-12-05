Load shedding: Here’s when stage 2 rolling blackouts will be suspended

Cheryl Kahla

After implementing stage 2 load shedding on Saturday afternoon, Eskom issued a second power alert on Sunday when generation capacity stabilised.

The power utility said emergency reserves was adequately recovered, and approximately 4,100MW generation capacity should return to service by Monday evening.

Rolling blackouts: Sunday update

Generation capacity restored

Eskom said the coal supply issue at Medupi power station normalised and a generating unit was returned to service.

Meanwhile, the Kendal ash plant returned to full operational capacity but unfortunately experienced the failures of two generation units.

The power utility said the total breakdowns now amount to 13,634MW, while planned maintenance is at 6,348MW of capacity.

Load shedding stage 2 to be suspended

Due to the latest development, Eskom will be suspending load shedding from 9pm on Sunday evening.

The power utility initially intended for the stage to be suspended at 5am on Monday morning.

That said, Eskom calls on all South Africans to use electricity sparingly as the grid remains unstable.

Severe weather conditions

On Saturday, Eskom said its technical teams were “experiencing a high number of faults across Gauteng due to heavy rains”, and called on customers to remain patient.

“Technicians have been dispatched. There may be delays due to the high number of faults.”

Technicians also attended to outages caused by the weather in Glen Austin, Chartwell, and Sandton

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Stanger, Mandini, Eshowe, and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal hampered fault repairs caused by the severe weather conditions in the region.

ALSO READ: Eskom battles vandalism, severe weather as load shedding continues