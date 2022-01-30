Is load shedding back? Widespread outages reported across Gauteng

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom, is load shedding back? That is the question Gauteng residents are asking themselves on Sunday, after power outages were reported across several neighbourhoods.

Load shedding, or…?

At 7pm, Eskom issued a red power alert, warning customers that the power system “is under severe pressure”.

The embattled power utility called on South Africans to switch off all unnecessary lights, the geyser, your pool pump, and other non-essential appliances.

30 January 2022

Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump, and non-essential appliances. pic.twitter.com/yr4ASGppGu — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 30, 2022

Widespread outages in Gauteng

Meanwhile, outages have been reported in Florida, Maraisburg, Witpoortjie, Honeydew, Constantia Kloof, Helderkruin, Wilgeheuwel, Weltevreden Park, and Discovery on the West Rand.

Update: Additional outages have also been reported in Florida Park, Fleurhof, and Wilropark. City Power said it’s aware of the “total loss of supply in Roodepoort areas”.

#JoburgUpdates #RoodepoortOutage



We're aware of a total loss of supply in Roodepoort areas.



Investigations are still underway, we'll release a media statement regarding this.



City Power apologises to affected customers and we also urge you to bear with us. ^DR— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 30, 2022

City Power said the Central and Roodetown substations are off “due to a trip at Eskom Princess substation”.

Eskom operators have been dispatched and no estimated time of return is available at this stage.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Koeberg maintenance

Load shedding fears sparked earlier this month when Eskom rolled out a staggered shutdown of both units at the Koeberg nuclear power station.

The scheduled refuelling and maintenance at Koeberg placed addition strain on an already overburdened power system.

Unit 2 would be offline for five months before Unit 1 is switched off, also for a period of five months.

As it stands, most of Eskom’s power stations fail to meet South Africa’s energy demand and many fear the staggered repairs at Koeberg will only exacerbate an already dire situation.

