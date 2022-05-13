Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 1

Faizel Patel

Eskom has downgraded load shedding from stage 2 to stage 1, from 5pm until 10pm tonight.

The parastatal said the move to stage 1 comes after some recovery in the generation capacity on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there is a low probability of load shedding being implemented during the weekend.

“This afternoon, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit to service at Kusile and Majuba power stations. Meanwhile, a unit each at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. We currently have 2 094MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 997MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

“While we expect more generating units to return to service over the weekend, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Mantshantsha said

Eskom said loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.