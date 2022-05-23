Stage 2 load shedding planned for the rest of this week

Faizel Patel

The country’s power grid is still under pressure, with Eskom confirming we will remain in stage 2 load shedding for the rest of the week.

Power cuts will begin daily from 5 pm until 10 pm.

The parastatal downgraded load shedding from stage four over the weekend to Stage 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility will limit the rolling backouts to evening peak time.

“While there may be instances where load shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours, as far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact of the capacity shortages on the public.”

Mantshantsha said the dark lords of Megawatt Park will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 3 028MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 992MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Mantshatsha said load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.”

Eskom’s electricity grid has been under strain following the rainy and cold weather conditions that have affected most parts of the country including KwaZulu-Natal which has been battered by torrential downpours.

The province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month’s devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the torrential rain storm that lashed the province has resulted in widespread damage and destruction.

