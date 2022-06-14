Eskom warns load shedding could be implemented at short notice

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has warned that any further loss of generation capacity will result in load shedding.

The power utility on Tuesday said the system was severely constrained and load shedding could be implemented at short notice during the evening peak hours.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained for this evening and the next few days.

“Should there be any further significant breakdowns, load shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peak of 5pm to 10pm,” the power utility said in a statement.

At this stage, 3,307 megawatts (MW) is on planned maintenance, while another 15,844MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks. We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” Eskom further said.

