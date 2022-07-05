Marizka Coetzer
5 Jul 2022
7:00 am
Load Shedding

‘It will be years, not weeks, before load shedding ends’

Marizka Coetzer

Energy expert Chris Yelland said SA needs to do something different if it wants to end load shedding

Picture: iStock
The end of load shedding is not mere weeks away, according to energy expert Chris Yelland, who says it will take years to stabilise the energy grid. “It is not true that we are going to get back to normal in a couple of weeks, it will be a couple of years,” he said. Yelland said South Africa would still have intermittent load shedding even after the current labour disputes were settled. “If we carry on like we have been carrying on, it will go on forever. “We have had load shedding intermittently for the past 15 years. And nothing...

