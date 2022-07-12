Load shedding to be downgraded to stage 3 on Wednesday and Thursday

Citizen Reporter

Eskom will downgrade load shedding to stage 3, from stage 4, on Wednesday and Thursday from 5am to 4pm. Between 4pm and 12am on both days, load shedding will be implemented at stage 4.

Lower stages of load shedding will then be implemented through the week, the power utility announced on Tuesday.

“Eskom anticipates lower stages of load shedding to be implemented through the weekend as some units return to service. Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” said Eskom.

According to the power utility, a unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped or were taken offline for repairs since Monday night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service.

The stage of load shedding for the rest of the week is dependent on returning generating units to service, it said.

“We currently have 3 934MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 867MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

Geysers contribute 30% of your monthly household energy usage. You can, however, save money and energy by implementing some of these basic energy consumption tips. #PleaseUseOnlyWhatYouNeed pic.twitter.com/zALM18XJmS— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 12, 2022

Gauteng intensifies process to replace failed electricity infrastructure

Eskom in Gauteng says it is continuing to replace mini-substations and transformers that failed or exploded as a result of theft, vandalism and network overloading.

The overloading is caused by illegal connections, metre tampering, unauthorised operations, non-payment and electricity token purchases from ghost vendors. This amid the challenges of the shortage of mini-substations and transformers.

“The power utility recently reported shortages of mini-substations and transformers as a result of the high number of failed and exploded electricity equipment that require repairs or replacement, making it difficult to meet the demand,” said Daphne Mokwena, the senior manager for customer services in Gauteng on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: These animals are more equal than others

“Over the years we repeatedly replaced and repaired failed infrastructure without an equipment replacement process. With the non-payments, debt levels, non-technical losses continuing to grow and the operational costs accelerating, the business takes further financial strain as we have to keep repairing, refurbishing or replacing infrastructure that breaks or is frequently vandalised. We have since intensified the process which is financially sustainable to ensure return on investment and also reduce infrastructure failures and prolonged outages.”