ALERT: Stage 4 load shedding scheduled to start at 8pm

Eskom has encouraged South Africans to avoid using high voltage appliances during peak times.

Eskom will implement stage 4 load shedding starting from 20:00 on Saturday until Monday 05:00 on Monday morning.

The power utility’s step is aimed to allow the replenishing of dam levels at pumped storage power stations in preparation for the week ahead.

Furthermore, Eskom will continue to monitor the power system closely, and will adjust and communicate stages of load shedding as required.

High demand

Eskom’s decision to implement stage 4 load shedding comes just days after the power utility announced it would shift from stage 3.

South Africans might need to brace themselves for higher stages of planned power outages from 20:00 to 05:00 daily – as Eskom tries to manage emergency reserves.

The power producer also expressed concern over high demand for electricity, indicating a load forecast for the evening peak demand of 28 1128MW.

“We appeal to members of the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently from 17:00 to 21:00 to reduce demand,” said Eskom in statement.

Load shedding schedule from 30 November to 3 December.

Go easy on the geyser

Eskom urged users to switch off high voltage appliances like geysers and pool pumps, during peak times to ease the pressure on the grid.

Meanwhile, unplanned power outages had reduced to 13 513 MW of generating capacity ahead of the weekend, along with a capacity of out of service for planned maintenance of 6 596 MW.