Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

Faizel Patel

Eskom has piled on the misery, announcing that it has implemented stage 6 load shedding from Sunday morning.

In a tweet, the power utility said another generation unit had failed.

Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 18, 2022

Stage 5

The ailing parastatal implemented stage 5 load shedding from 10am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, warning of the possibility of higher stages of power cuts should there be any further breakdowns or loss of generation capacity.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park said the breakdown of five generating units overnight on Friday and Saturday morning, with combined capacity of 2 400MW, necessitated the escalation of rolling blackouts to stage 5.

Updating the Public

Eskom is expected to update the public on the way forward following the power cuts.

