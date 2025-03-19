Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Thursday

Eskom said they had lost several generation units.

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding from just after 6pm on Wednesday until 5am Thursday morning.

The parastatal’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said Eskom had lost several generation units.

“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, Stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00am tomorrow.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena has urged the public to use electricity sparingly.

“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly.”

“Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates as required,” Mokwena said

