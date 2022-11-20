Eskom announces stage 4 and 5 loadshedding from Sunday afternoon

Citizen Reporter

South Africans might have enjoyed a short reprieve from the rolling blackouts to cook their Sunday lunches, but it will be back to KFC and sarmies this evening. Struggling power utility announced on Sunday afternoon that stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm on Sunday afternoon until 4pm on Monday. Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented during the evenings

at 4pm – 12am from Monday to Wednesday.

The parastatal blamed the increased implementation of loadshedding on the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves.

“Three units at Kusile Power Station are offline due to the duct (chimney structure) failure late in October

and will remain offline for a few months while repairs to the chimney system take place. Unit 1 of

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will continue to generate at a reduced output over the next three weeks,” the statement read.

Erratic loadshedding stages explained

The failing power utility said changes in the stages of loadshedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers