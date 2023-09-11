Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice

SA has been experiencing higher stages of load shedding recently after Eskom ramped up maintenance.

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 12pm on Monday until further notice.

The power utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said Eskom will publish another update if significant changes occur.

“Due to the failure of generating units at Arnot, Duvha and Grootvlei power stations, as well as the delay in returning generating units to service, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented.”

On Sunday, during his weekly energy action plan (EAP) update Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load shedding is unlikely to hit higher stages this week, unlike last week when the country was plunged into stage 6 power cuts.

“We ramped up planned maintenance, we were reaching approximately 6 000 megawatts… we then removed an additional 3 500 megawatts from the grid, and this is us controlling that exercise because it’s planned, we are able to execute at the rate that we think is desirable.”

SA has been fighting higher stages of load shedding recently after Eskom doubled down on its maintenance efforts.

Speaking after the country was thrown into stage 6 load shedding, Ramokgopa said the power utility would “stick to its planned maintenance schedule”.

“We do accept that in the short-term its going to result in the possibility of intensified load shedding. That’s because ramped-up planned and philosophical maintenance is accompanied by an unplanned capacity loss factor,” said Ramokgopa.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday he is “confident” load shedding will be a thing of the past in 2024.

“I have been very worried about load shedding. We are working closely with the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. We want to put it behind us next year. We are going to push… but not push these power stations to a point of total breakdown,” Mashatile said.

