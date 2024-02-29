Eskom takes back control of load shedding in Ekurhuleni

Eskom has accused the City of Ekurhuleni of failing to implement load shedding 'on numerous occasions'.

Eskom will take over the implementation of load shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) from Friday, after the municipality’s alleged failure to “reduce the load during as required”.

The utility announced on Thursday that this was in breech of the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice.

“The recurrence of Eskom taking over load shedding in Ekurhuleni follows the close monitoring and analysis conducted by the power utility which shows that the City does not reduce the load as required by the NRS 048-9:2019.

City fails on ‘numerous occasions’

“Eskom brought to the attention of the City, on numerous occasions, its failure to load shed its customers in keeping with the agreed regulations. On previous occasions, Eskom has taken back the role of load shedding the CoE customers.

“The City then requested that Eskom hand back the implementation of load shedding to the municipality with a commitment to honour the requirements of the code of practice,” the utility said.

Illegally connecting to the City's power grid affects everyone! Report it to 0860 543 000 .#StopIllegalConnections pic.twitter.com/hMMrigf3zO — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) February 29, 2024

Eskom said while it appreciates the municipality’s “limitations in executing load shedding” it has little option but to take this step as further non-compliance will put more strain on the already-stretched national grid.

“Failure to implement load shedding when required by all electricity distributors, including municipalities, undermines the integrity and stability of the grid, which may lead to higher stages of load shedding.”

Eskom encouraged residential and industrial customers in Ekurhuleni to contact the municipality directly for their load shedding schedule or visit www.ekurhuleni.gov.za as Eskom uses the City’s schedule.

Reducing the load

The utility said the public can help reduce the load by switching off non-essential and high-consuming appliances such as geysers, stoves and pool pumps.

“This will alleviate the pressure on the power system and contribute to lower stages of load shedding.”

Ending load shedding

On Wednesday, the Multi-Party Charter unveiled their plans to keep South Africa out of darkness after this year’s general elections … and get rid of the Electricity Ministry.

According to the 11 parties involved, these plans include a three-pronged approach: reforming Eskom, establishing an open energy market, and ensuring a just transition to a renewable energy future.

They said these reforms would secure South Africa’s energy future, while increasing clean and renewable energy utilisation.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa.