PODCAST: ‘We are not DA-lite’ – ActionSA denies receiving funds from Oppenheimers

Beaumont says ActionSA is open about who is funding it and the party has been using different means of fundraising.

ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont has denied claims that party president Herman Mashaba has been receiving funds from the Oppenheimer family to fund the party.

Beaumont said ActionSA is open about who is funding the party and says ActionSA has been using different means of fundraising.

ALSO READ: Race is on between DA and ActionSA

He also raises concerns about illicit funds being used to fund political parties for the elections.

Beaumont says the party has strong policies that would take South Africa forward in terms of economic growth, job creation and improvement of public education and health care.

According to Beaumont, the party has a great list of candidates who are qualified on public service, the individuals would be among the list of people nominated to go to Parliament.

He also denies that the party is a light version of the DA. Indicating that the DA does not have the same policies as ActionSA.

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni ActionSA spearheads bid to remove mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana

Beaumont also speaks about the inroads that the party in the municipalities has made in trying to remove the ANC-EFF government.