Eskom to implement stage 6 load shedding from 4pm on Wednesday

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Eskom has announced stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.

“The pattern will be repeated until further notice,” announced Eskom.

Load-shedding update.



Eskom moves to Stage 6 from 16:00. The City will protect customers as far as possible with a stage or two of load-shedding.



City customers 12 April

Stage 4: 05:00- 22:00

Stage 6: 22:00 – 05:00



13 April

Stage 4: 05:00- 22:00

Stage 6: 22:00 – 05:00#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/5Iye0HYn8Y— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) April 12, 2023

“Breakdowns are currently at 16 772MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5 807MW,” said Eskom on Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the past 24 hours, two generation units were returned to service at Kriel Power Station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Lethabo, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the reopening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system.”

Earlier load shedding schedule

On Monday, Eskom announced stage 3 load shedding would be implemented from 5pm until 4pm on Tuesday, further implementing stage 5 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday, followed by stage 3 load shedding until 4pm.

Breakdowns are currently at 14 940MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service from planned maintenance has increased to 7 215MW, said the power utility at the time.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit was returned to service at Lethabo and Matimba power stations. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station and a generating unit at Kendal Power Station were taken offline for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Lethabo, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. Further, the expected increase in demand after the Easter weekend will put additional strain on the power generation system and may require an increase in a stage of load shedding at short notice.”

However, on Wednesday morning, the power utility changed its tune and said stage 5 would be implemented until further notice “due to higher anticipated demand”.