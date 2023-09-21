Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

By Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

3 minute read

21 Sep 2023

08:51 am

Here’s why you woke up to power this morning, and when load shedding will return

But don't celebrate just yet. Electricity minister has warned that the hot weather may soon lead to more load shedding.

Load shedding suspended for a short while

Load shedding has been suspended until 4pm. Picture: iStock

Eskom continues to offer slight relief to South Africa, suspending load shedding on Thursday until 4pm.

The power utility announced the suspension from 2:30 in the morning. Stage 3 will kick in at 4pm until 5am on Friday, with the next stage to be announced later.

Eskom said the change came because of improved generation capacity and a reduced level of breakdowns.

It’s too hot!

But don’t celebrate just yet. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has previously warned that hot weather may soon lead to more load shedding.

READ MORE: Here’s which parliamentary committee the electricity minister will report to

According to Ramokgopa, units are not supplying enough power because they are losing megawatts to the hot weather conditions.

“We know when we enter summer it could be a function of ambient temperature. The hotter it gets, it’s very difficult for some of these units to perform, and Matimba is a prime candidate for partial load losses that are likely going to increase in the more extreme hot periods.

“But it’s something that is receiving attention to ensure that we don’t fall foul of such a situation. A lot of engineering solutions will be required.”

The cost of load shedding

Just last week SA battled stage 6 load shedding, sparking fears of stage 7 being implemented.

READ MORE: So Eskom, how is the reliability maintenance coming along?

Ramokgopa said stage 6 load shedding cost the economy R1 billion a day when implemented.

“The Minister of Finance (Enoch Godongwana) makes the point that one of the structural constraints to the South African economy is load shedding, so clearly the economy won’t recover. 

“It is going to continue to push people into conditions of abject poverty, out of employment and the economy will continue to threaten the social wage,” said the minister. 

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Load Shedding Load shedding schedules

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe