‘We are not in stage 7 load shedding’ – Eskom

Eskom has refuted reports that South Africa is on the brink of stage 7 load shedding amid the cold front...

Eskom said the country is still in stage 6 load shedding. Picture: iStock

Eskom has refuted reports that South Africa is on the brink of stage 7 load shedding amid the cold front and general capacity constraints.

The evening peak for Tuesday and Wednesday was higher than the forecasted demand, sparking claims the country was on the verge of moving up a stage of rolling blackout.

The country is currently battling stage 6 load shedding, with many experiencing 11 and a half hours without power in a 24 cycle. Stage 7 is similar and would see four hours blocks at a time.

Load shedding

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena told The Citizen breakdowns are currently at 16 615MW and planned maintenance at 4 574MW.

“In the last 24 hours we have about 1 000 MW that have returned to service from Matimba and Kendal. We are also recovering the dam levels. We are still on stage 6 load shedding as previously announced.”

On Wednesday, Mokwena pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity consumption to avoid the power cuts going beyond the stage 6 mark.

“Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters.”

Billions on diesel

Bloomberg reported the utility’s data showed it generated more energy from its open-cycle gas turbines that run on diesel in the financial year that began on 1 April than in the previous year.

“It spent more than $1bn (R18bn) on fuel in the past year through 31 March, more than double the previous period, a bill that’s set to escalate even further,” it reported.

Mokwena told The Citizen that from 1 April to the end of August, Eskom open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) actual spend is at R 10 631 million, against a budget of R10 534 million.

