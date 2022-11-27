Load Shedding

Faizel Patel
27 Nov 2022
Lenasia outage: Blame game between City Power, Eskom as residents remain the dark

Frustrated residents are once again in the dark for hours on end while an 'inept' City Power blames failing Eskom.

Lenasia South has been without electricity for more than 17 hours Photo: iStock

Barely a few weeks after a four-day power outage, Lenasia South has once again been plunged into darkness in a chronic issue which has left residents angry, frustrated and out of pocket.

Many are forced to seek alternative power solutions to meet their power demands, and the situation is becoming intolerable.

Lenasia power outage

‘Trip on Eskom’s side’

The suburb has been without electricity for more than 17 hours after the power failed to come back on after the excruciating load shedding imposed by the failing state-owned entity Eskom.

City Power shared vague responses about the failure of power to be restored to Lenasia, only saying it was Eskom’s fault.

“We are aware of outages affecting Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Hopefield, Lunar and Lotus substations due to a trip on Eskom’s side.

“A formal statement will follow shortly,” City Power said, adding to the anger of residents. The power utility has not provided any time for the restoration of services.

Residents angry and frustrated

With City Power’s responses filled with vague answers and no response from Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phlatase or MMC Infrastructure and Development Michael Sun, residents took to social media accusing City Power of lying in its feedback to the community.

“So this was all lies last night. You guys are truly an inept circus,” tweeted @VCGreen.

City Power rebutted with its own tweet:

“Morning, it wasn’t a lie, Eskom couldn’t identify the cause hence morning shift have to resume the process. Apologies”.

Another resident, Azhar Casoo, also let off steam at City Power: “It’s just not an outage, it’s over 14 hours without power, this is ridiculous now.”

Including Sun in the tweet, as well as the local ward councillor, Phalatse and Talk Radio 702, Casoo added: “Lenasia South has been plagued with issues, a few weeks back we had no power for 4 days straight.”

Load shedding confusion

As per the Twitter thread, City Power was also confused about the load shedding schedule, saying Eskom had suspended the deliberate power cuts.

“Load shedding has been suspended until further notice it,” it tweeted. However, City Power realised the misinformation and apologised for getting it wrong.

“City Power would like to apologise to the residents of Joburg for the inconvenience and confusion caused. Load shedding stage 2 continues until further notice.”

Lenasia South residents are up in arms over what it calls the ineptness of City Power while many claim officials have largely ignored the community who continue to experience extended power outages which severely impact their day-to-day lives.

