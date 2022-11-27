Eskom announces load shedding changes for the week

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Sunday.
The rolling power cuts will then resume again on Monday morning from 5am until 4pm at stage 1.
Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am on Tuesday until further notice.
“It is anticipated that no load shedding will be implemented during the day from Tuesday. Eskom will
publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the power utility said in a statement.
This is a developing story. More to follow.